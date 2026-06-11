Pro-Iran hacker group claims imminent cyber warfare operations against US

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has announced what it described as the start of a “combined and decisive response” against the United States, according to a statement reported by Fars News Agency.

In its message, the group claimed that the US Fifth Fleet would face significant developments in the coming hours, adding that only a few hours remain until the beginning of a new phase of operations, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The group also claimed in a separate message that it had, for the first time, disrupted a significant portion of the first and second waves of US military attacks, citing the operations of its electronic warfare and jamming units.

According to Fars News Agency, the group said that a considerable part of the first and second waves of US military attacks had so far been disrupted by its electronic warfare operations.

News.Az