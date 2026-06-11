Ducks return to South Shields pub with six ducklings

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Two ducks that have become regular visitors to a pub in South Shields have returned to their favourite watering hole, this time bringing a brood of six ducklings with them.

Donald and Daisy have been visiting Sinia’s pub in South Shields for the past two months, often returning regularly for food and occasionally pecking on the window to get the attention of staff, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Daisy arrived at the pub on Tuesday accompanied by six ducklings, marking the first time the family had visited together.

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Landlady Sinia Jawzi said the ducks appear to feel safe bringing their young to the pub and described the ducklings as “adorable,” adding that she first encountered Donald and Daisy outside the bar on Prince George Square and began feeding them food and water.

Jawzi said she now provides the ducks with organic duck food and noted that the ducklings enjoy eating mealworms. The new arrivals have been named Daphne, Daffodil, Delilah, Dewey, Dixie and Daffy.

She added that she had hoped Daisy would eventually bring her ducklings to the pub but did not expect it to happen. When the family arrived, customers inside the pub reportedly stopped what they were doing to watch them.

“They are a huge part of the pub now,” Jawzi said, adding that people in South Shields often ask about the ducks’ well-being when she is out in the town centre or using public transport.

News.Az