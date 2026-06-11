What are most important factors for businesses during uncertainty? - Explained

What are most important factors for businesses during uncertainty? - Explained

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Building business resilience has become one of the top priorities for companies amid global changes and rising geopolitical risks, the executive director of AmCham Azerbaijan has said.

Speaking at the “Technovation – Science and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Transformation” event in Baku, AmCham Azerbaijan Executive Director Dayanat Guliyev said businesses must adapt to an increasingly uncertain global environment, News.az reports.

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According to Guliyev, adopting new technologies alone is no longer sufficient for companies seeking long-term success. Businesses also need to modernize their operating models, improve efficiency, respond to emerging challenges and create additional value.

"The pace of change around the world is increasing uncertainty in the business environment and requires companies to take a more flexible approach," he said.

Guliyev stressed that technology, communication and dialogue platforms play a crucial role in helping businesses navigate rapidly changing market conditions.

He noted that AmCham Azerbaijan continues to create platforms that encourage cooperation between the public and private sectors, facilitate the exchange of experience and promote constructive dialogue among stakeholders.

The remarks come as governments and businesses worldwide seek ways to strengthen economic resilience, accelerate innovation and adapt to evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.

News.Az