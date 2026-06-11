Saudi Arabia moves to improve quality of circulating banknotes

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The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has instructed all banks, cash centers, and exchange houses operating in the Kingdom to improve the quality of Saudi banknotes in circulation by applying stricter sorting and processing standards under a phased implementation timetable, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

According to the directive, financial institutions will begin sorting sixth-edition banknotes in the 50, 100, 200, and 500-riyal denominations starting from July 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, 5, 10, and 20-riyal notes will be subject to the updated procedures beginning November 15, 2026.

SAMA stated that banks and other financial institutions must ensure all cash-counting and sorting machines comply with the required technical specifications and are properly programmed to enhance the overall quality of currency circulating within the Kingdom.

The central bank also classified banknotes into four categories: fit for circulation, fit for circulation with minor defects, unfit for circulation despite minor defects, and completely unfit for circulation.

Under the new standards, banknotes must be free from excessive dirt, large stains exceeding 15 by 15 millimetres, handwriting or drawings, and identifying marks. Notes containing large holes, tears, missing parts, folds, or adhesive tape will also be removed from circulation.

SAMA added that it will oversee implementation by continuously assessing the condition of circulating currency, monitoring the volume of unfit banknotes destroyed, verifying the programming of sorting machines, and ensuring compliance with the new requirements.

News.Az