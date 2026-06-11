Quake hits Armenia

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An earthquake has occurred in Armenia and was felt in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the earthquake was recorded at 09:57 local time, News.az reports.

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The tremor, measuring 3.2 in magnitude, occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt with an intensity of up to 3 points in the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of Nakhchivan.

News.Az