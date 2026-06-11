Pakistan’s trade with Central Asia faces logistical and transit hurdles

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Pakistan’s trade with Central Asian countries is facing persistent logistical and transit-related challenges despite ongoing efforts to strengthen regional economic connectivity, according to reports.

The difficulties come as Pakistan continues to pursue expanded trade routes through regional corridors, while cross-border constraints and security concerns continue to affect the flow of goods, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.

Trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has been affected by structural bottlenecks, transit inefficiencies and dependence on overland routes that often pass through unstable or restricted corridors.

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According to the report, Pakistan’s exports to Central Asia have declined in recent periods, while imports from the region have increased significantly, contributing to an overall imbalance in trade flows. Officials and analysts say that despite diplomatic engagement and transit agreements, implementation challenges continue to limit trade potential.

The situation is further complicated by broader regional instability, including tensions involving Afghanistan, which remains a key transit route for trade between Pakistan and Central Asia. Disruptions along these routes have repeatedly slowed cargo movement and increased transport costs.

Observers note that while Pakistan has attempted to diversify its connectivity options through alternative corridors, sustained improvements in infrastructure, border management and regional coordination will be required to fully unlock trade potential with Central Asia.

News.Az