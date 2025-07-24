Tesla faces 'rough' quarters ahead as US EV incentives end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cautioned that the company is entering a challenging transition period, with tough quarters ahead as U.S. electric vehicle incentives come to an end and the rollout of autonomous vehicle technology remains on the horizon.

In a stark warning, Musk said Tesla will likely need a year or more to navigate these headwinds, following what has been one of the worst stretches for the electric vehicle maker since it began producing cars over a decade ago, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The loss of federal EV tax credits in the U.S. is expected to impact demand and pricing, adding further pressure as Tesla works to deliver on long-promised innovations in self-driving technology.

Musk’s comments highlight mounting investor concerns over Tesla’s growth trajectory, market competition, and regulatory shifts that may reshape the EV landscape in the U.S. and globally.

