Tesla. Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly rise premarket; Sarepta plunges

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, rebounding after the losses late last week on raised geopolitical tensions and ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, News.az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 0.7%, with investors impressed with the Facebook owner’s $14.8 billion investment in Scale AI and hiring of the data-labeling startup’s CEO.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 1.7%, adding to Friday’s gains following a Bloomberg report that the US government is taking steps to ease regulations that have hindered the deployment of self-driving vehicles without driver controls.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: ) stock rose 0.7% after the U.S. drugmaker said it will offer the higher dose versions of its popular weight-loss drug Zepbound on its website LillyDirect.

Roku (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 8.9% after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: ) Ads, creating what the firms describe as the “largest authenticated Connected TV (CTV) footprint in the U.S.”

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: ) stock rose 3.3% after Reuters reported that activist investor Barington Capital Group is planning to launch a drive to overhaul the lingerie group's board of directors and halt its shareholder's rights plan.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ) stock plunged 40% after the company disclosed a second case of patient death due to acute liver failure after receiving its gene therapy for a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

United States Steel (NYSE: ) stock surged 5.1% after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the partnership between the steelmaker and Japan’s Nippon Steel.

ReNew Energy (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 3.4% after the Indian renewable energy company’s fourth quarter earnings beat expectations.

Celsius (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 3.7% after TD Cowen upgraded its stance on the beverage company to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, saying the stock can rally more than 30% as its growth story is “heating back up.”

