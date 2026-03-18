Micron stock jumps on strong AI-driven demand

The memory shortage benefiting Micron has created challenges for other technology companies, many of which are facing rising costs as they compete for critical components, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Among the 10 most valuable U.S. tech firms, Micron is the only one to post gains this year. The rally has pushed its market value to about $520 billion, surpassing Oracle, which is valued at roughly $445 billion.

Micron is set to release its fiscal second-quarter earnings after markets close on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting a 148% year-over-year increase in revenue, according to LSEG. Company executives will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The global shortage of memory chips shows no signs of easing, as major tech firms ramp up spending to stay competitive in the AI race.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra emphasized the growing importance of memory in AI, stating in a January interview with CNBC that memory has become a strategic asset rather than just a component.

Meanwhile, companies such as Amazon and Google are increasing capital expenditure forecasts as they expand cloud infrastructure powered by Nvidia chips.

Cloud providers require large-scale deployments of advanced GPUs in their data centers, with each system relying on substantial memory capacity to support AI workloads.

An Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 system uses roughly three times the dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, as the Grace Blackwell GB300 NVL72 rack, RBC analysts wrote in a note Sunday. A single Rubin Ultra graphics processing unit will have a terabyte of high-performance HBM4e memory, more than three times that of one Rubin GPU.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Monday at his company’s GTC conference that he sees $1 trillion in purchase orders through 2027 for Blackwell and Vera Rubin GPUs.

All that GPU buying is boosting Micron, which indicated in December that it’s sold out of high-bandwidth memory for 2026.