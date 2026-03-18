WhatsApp’s profile tab: What it means for iOS users

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WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new profile tab for iOS users following several weeks of testing, introducing a redesigned way to access account settings.

The update replaces the traditional “Settings” tab in the bottom-right corner with a new tab called “You.” This tab opens a revamped profile page and uses the user’s profile photo as its icon instead of the standard gear symbol, News.Az reports, citing 9to5mac.com.

According to the release notes for WhatsApp version 16.5.10.73 on the App Store, the feature is now officially being introduced.

Source: 9to5mac.com

The new tab allows users to manage their account, control their identity, and personalize their profile more easily.

The update is also seen as an early step toward multi-account support, a feature Meta has been developing. By displaying the user’s profile photo as the tab icon, the app makes it easier to identify which account is currently active—similar to how Instagram and Threads handle multiple accounts.

While the feature is rolling out to general users, availability remains limited. WABetaInfo notes that some users are also seeing a refreshed profile page with a default cover photo at the top, adding a more personalized look. However, this feature is still restricted, and users cannot yet change the cover image.

As with many WhatsApp updates, the rollout is gradual, meaning it may take time before all iOS users receive the new profile tab and related features.

News.Az