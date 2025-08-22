Yandex metrika counter

Tesla raises price of fastest Cybertruck by $15,000 in U.S.

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla raises price of fastest Cybertruck by $15,000 in U.S.
Photo: Reuters

Tesla Inc. has increased the price of its fastest Cybertruck model, the Cyberbeast, by $15,000, according to updated pricing on the company’s website.

The Cyberbeast now costs $114,990, up from its previous price of $99,990. Tesla noted that the model now comes with a new “Luxe Package,” which includes supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to the company’s supercharging network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prices for other Cybertruck variants remain unchanged.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      