Tesla raises price of fastest Cybertruck by $15,000 in U.S.

Tesla Inc. has increased the price of its fastest Cybertruck model, the Cyberbeast, by $15,000, according to updated pricing on the company’s website.

The Cyberbeast now costs $114,990, up from its previous price of $99,990. Tesla noted that the model now comes with a new “Luxe Package,” which includes supervised Full Self-Driving and free access to the company’s supercharging network, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prices for other Cybertruck variants remain unchanged.

