Tesla's EU sales plunge amid rising competition

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla saw its sales in the European Union fall 34.2% year-on-year in November, according to data released Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

The company sold 12,130 units in the EU last month, down from 18,430 in November 2024. Tesla’s market share also declined to 1.4%, compared with 2.1% a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the first 11 months of 2025, Tesla’s EU sales dropped 38.8% year-on-year to 129,024 units.

Across Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, sales fell 11.8% to 22,801 units.

By contrast, overall battery electric vehicle sales in the EU rose 44.1% in November to 188,730 units. Chinese competitor BYD experienced a surge, with EU sales jumping 235.2% year-on-year to 16,158 units and market share increasing to 1.8% from 0.6% last November.

Tesla’s declining sales in Europe have been attributed to a combination of factors, including Elon Musk’s controversial political positions, his interventions in European politics, and intensifying competition from Chinese EV brands.

