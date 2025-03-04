Yandex metrika counter

Tesla's sales in China drop nearly 50%, stock declines

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla's sales in China drop nearly 50%, stock declines
Photo: Xinhua

U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA) sold 30,688 China-made electric vehicles in February, down 49.2% from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

Tesla's stock was down over 1% before the bell on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles fell 51.5% from the previous month.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, recorded a 161.4% increase in passenger vehicle sales to 318,233 units last month.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      