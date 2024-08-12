Tesla stops selling cheap electric pickups

+ ↺ − 16 px

American corporation Tesla has raised prices for electric pickups Cybertruck, News.az reports citing Jalopnik .

Media journalists noticed that the company stopped selling the most affordable version of the pickup, which costs $60.9 thousand. Also, the next version of the car in the line has become more expensive by $20 thousand and now costs $100 thousand. Thus, the lower price limit has grown by a whopping $40 thousand.In addition, the three-motor modification of the Cyberbeast has become more expensive - instead of $ 100 thousand, it will cost $ 120 thousand. According to the authors of the publication, in 2019, Tesla stated that the most affordable Cybertruck would cost $ 40 thousand, thus, the corporation did not keep its promise.Experts noted that Tesla was able to solve the problem with the shortage of electric cars. The company promised that it would be able to deliver new models to customers as early as August-September 2024. Earlier, the corporation noted that new pickups would not appear before 2025.In July, the American corporation Tesla began replacing engines in Cybertruck vehicles for free. According to journalists from the Motor1 publication, the replacement program was launched due to engine-related problems.

News.Az