Tesla to recall nearly 13,000 US vehicles over battery issue

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the United States due to a battery connection defect that could lead to a loss of drive power, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects certain Tesla models, with the company warning owners to take necessary precautions and check for official guidance. No injuries have been reported in connection with the issue so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The defect involves a battery connection failure, which may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly lose power while driving, posing safety risks. Tesla will contact affected owners with instructions for inspection and repair.

