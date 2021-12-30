Tesla to recall over 475,000 vehicles over camera, trunk failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla will recall more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to repair rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the United States road safety regulator said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The electric car manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.

"Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Tesla had recall in February nearly 135,000 cars to repair a computer memory failure that could pose a safety risk. The recall covered the 2012 to 2018 Model S sedans and the 2016 to 2018 Model X SUVs equipped with a NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor, Tesla said in its notification to NHTSA.

Paris taxi company G7 had suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars in its fleet after one was involved in an accident that left one person dead and several others injured due to the driver losing control of the vehicle early of this month. Then Tesla told the French government there is no sign that the fatal accident was caused by a technical fault.

News.Az