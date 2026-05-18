China's BYD boosts EV sales in Hungary, overtakes Tesla

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According to BYD Hungary, the Chinese EV giant sold 1,190 new vehicles in Hungary between January and April this year, giving it a 2.46 percent market share in the passenger and light commercial vehicle category, News.Az reports, citing The Budapest Times.

However, this figure translates into a 14 percent share in the new energy vehicle (NEV – electric and plug-in hybrid cars) segment.

In the fully electric vehicle category, the 790 cars sold secured first place for the brand with a 17.1 percent market share, allowing it to overtake rival Tesla this year. Its most popular model was the SEAL U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV, with 248 units sold.

Sales grew by 80 percent in the first four months of this year compared with the same period last year, which the country director attributed to the brand’s strong offering of eight electric and five plug-in hybrid models. He added that additional models will also be introduced this year.

He also noted that another brand from the manufacturer, Denso, will arrive on the Hungarian market this year.

Among this year’s plans, he mentioned the start of the rollout of what is described as the world’s most powerful mass-produced electric vehicle charger. The Flash charging system is capable of increasing an electric car’s charge level from 10 percent to 70 percent in five minutes, and from 10 percent to 97 percent in nine minutes.

Initially, the superchargers will be available within the dealer network.

Ádám Rényi-Vámos confirmed that BYD plans to increase the number of sales points to 30 this year, up from 15 in 2025.

The brand had a network of more than 1,000 members across 35 European countries by the end of 2025, which it plans to double this year.

BYD’s automotive division, part of the multinational high-tech company, entered the Hungarian passenger car market in the second half of 2023, initially with two dealer partners. The company had already been present in Hungary through its bus factory in Komárom and facilities in Páty and Fót, and is currently building its European passenger car factory in Szeged. Last year, BYD moved its European headquarters to Budapest, which will also house its European research and development centre.

BYD Auto sold 4.6 million vehicles globally last year.

News.Az