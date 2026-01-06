Texas awards $156 mln in legal fees from Google deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Texas has awarded law firm Norton Rose Fulbright more than $156 million in legal fees following its role in a landmark consumer privacy settlement with Google, according to state contract records.

The payment stems from two lawsuits brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that were settled in May for a total of $1.375 billion. The records, obtained through a public information request, detail the firm’s final fees and expenses for representing the state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the settlement terms, Google had agreed to pay up to $190 million in legal fees. The legal costs are included in the $1.375 billion Texas will receive on behalf of state residents.

Neither Norton Rose Fulbright nor the Texas attorney general’s office immediately responded to requests for comment. Google previously said the settlement resolved longstanding claims related to product policies that it has since changed, without admitting any wrongdoing.

Paxton sued Google in 2022, alleging the company collected facial geometry and voice data without user consent, tracked location data even when settings were disabled, and misled users about privacy protections in its Incognito browsing mode.

In October, Paxton said the settlement sent a strong message to major technology companies that Texas would aggressively pursue consumer data and privacy violations.

Norton Rose’s legal team included Houston-based litigation partner Joseph Graham. The firm employs more than 3,000 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and other global markets.

News.Az