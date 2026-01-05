Samsung to double AI-powered devices to 800 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics plans to double the number of its Galaxy AI-enabled devices to 800 million in 2026, the company’s co-CEO T.M. Roh said. The AI features, powered by Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s own Bixby assistant, aim to strengthen the company’s edge in the global artificial intelligence race.

Samsung rolled out Gemini-backed AI to about 400 million devices last year, including smartphones and tablets. Roh said the company will integrate AI across all products, functions, and services, helping Samsung challenge Apple and Chinese rivals in mobile, TVs, and home appliances, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While AI adoption rises, Samsung faces pressures from a global memory chip shortage, which affects smartphone margins and could lead to price adjustments. Foldable phones, pioneered by Samsung in 2019, continue to grow steadily, with Samsung holding nearly two-thirds of the market.

