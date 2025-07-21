Texas floods update: Missing persons count drops from 97 to 3

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people still missing after Texas' devastating July 4 floods has dropped dramatically to three, down from 97 just six days ago, Kerr County officials confirmed on Sunday.

The catastrophic flooding, which has been described as one of the deadliest in the state's history, claimed at least 135 lives, with 107 fatalities reported in Kerr County alone. Among the victims were several children at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls located along the banks of the Guadalupe River, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Authorities have been working tirelessly for more than two weeks to account for those reported missing. The sharp decrease in numbers comes after extensive cross-checking and follow-up investigations among local, state, and federal agencies.

“This process takes time, but is essential to ensure that every lead is thoroughly followed and each person is properly accounted for,” said Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department. Many individuals initially reported missing have since been confirmed safe.

Texas lawmakers are set to convene a special legislative session in Austin on Monday to address flood recovery and other emergency measures.

A select committee hearing will take place in Kerr County on July 31 to evaluate response efforts and future disaster preparedness.

“While the updated figure offers some relief, searchers remain focused on reuniting the three individuals who are still unaccounted for with their families,” Lamb said. Teams continue working around the clock to assist affected communities during the ongoing recovery phase.

Experts warn that the record-breaking rainfall that triggered the floods highlights the growing impact of climate change, which increases the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like this.

News.Az