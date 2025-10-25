Thai PM to sign Cambodia ceasefire deal, skips ASEAN Summit after Queen Mother’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand’s PM Anutin Charnvirakul will sign a Cambodia ceasefire deal in Malaysia witnessed by Donald Trump, skipping the ASEAN Summit after Queen Mother Sirikit’s death. ASEAN will discuss trade and East Timor’s entry.

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 25, 2025 – Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to Malaysia on Sunday to sign a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, a deal witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump, after pulling out of the ASEAN Summit following the death of Queen Mother Sirikit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The signing marks a diplomatic breakthrough after a five-day border conflict in July that left dozens dead and displaced about 300,000 people — the most serious fighting between the two Southeast Asian neighbors in recent years.

Anutin confirmed he had requested the ceasefire ceremony be held Sunday morning, after which he will return to Thailand to oversee state funeral arrangements. He will also skip next week’s APEC Summit in South Korea.

Meanwhile, ASEAN foreign ministers opened talks in Kuala Lumpur focused on trade multilateralism and the bloc’s plan to welcome East Timor as its 11th member. The meetings coincide with U.S.–China trade negotiations, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

President Trump, en route to Asia, is expected to discuss tariffs and trade issues on the sidelines of the summit. He has signaled willingness to reduce tariffs on Brazil, though he ruled out a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying he is “satisfied with the deal we have.”

News.Az