Thailand, Cambodia agree on ceasefire to end border clashes

Thailand and Cambodia announced that they have signed a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending weeks of intense fighting along their shared border.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the defence ministers of Thailand and Cambodia confirmed that both sides had agreed to implement an immediate ceasefire from the moment the agreement was signed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The clashes have resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people and have forced over half a million civilians in both countries to flee their homes.

“Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement,” the ministers said.

The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect at noon local time (05:00 GMT) and extends to “all types of weapons” and “attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas”.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ‌ends 20 days of fighting, the worst between the two Southeast Asian neighbours in years.

