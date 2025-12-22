Thailand's auto production up 11 pct in Nov.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's auto production expanded in November, mainly due to a significant surge in battery electric passenger vehicles, data from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) showed on Monday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Thai auto manufacturers produced 130,222 vehicles last month, up 11.06 percent from a year earlier, according to the FTI.

The upward trend was driven by a higher share of output for the domestic market as automakers ramped up production to offset earlier imports of electric vehicles (EVs) under the government's incentives, said FTI Automotive Industry Club spokesperson Surapong Paisitpattanapong.

For the first 11 months of 2025, auto production dipped 1.64 percent over the same period last year to 1,341,714 units, primarily owing to the discontinuation of outdated fuel-powered passenger vehicles, particularly export-oriented models, Surapong told a news conference.

Domestic auto sales rose 20.65 percent year-on-year to 51,044 units in November, Surapong said.

The Southeast Asian country's finished car exports plunged 12.22 percent from a year earlier to 78,692 units in November, despite continued growth in shipments of hybrid EVs, he noted.

