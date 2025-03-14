Thailand set to launch clinical trial of dengue fever vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Public Health Ministry of Thailand announced on March 14 that it is set to begin a clinical trial of a dengue fever vaccine for children in Nakhon Phanom province next month.

Approved by the National Communicable Disease Committee, the study aims to assess the vaccine’s efficacy in 35,000 participants aged between 7- 10, regardless of prior dengue infection, News.Az reports, citing VNA.

The testing should be completed in three years, after which the vaccine can be included in the country’s universal healthcare scheme, said Dr. Panumas Yanawetsakul, Director-General of the Department of Disease control (DDC).

Dr. Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute, noted that the vaccine, developed by a Japanese company and registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a live-attenuated type similar to the measles vaccine.

News.Az