The 10 best picture nominees: Who’s likely to win the Oscar?

The 10 best picture nominees: Who’s likely to win the Oscar?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sunday's Oscars gala is shaping up to be a thrilling conclusion, with "Anora" and "Conclave" emerging as the front-runners for best picture after a dramatic awards season filled with surprising shifts.

Both films are being hailed by pundits as potential winners, following a season in which early favorites quickly rose to prominence and just as swiftly stumbled.

News.Az, citing AFP, presents the 10 films nominated for the coveted Best Picture award at the 97th Academy Awards:

'Anora'

Mikey Madison stars in Sean Baker's sex-worker tragicomedy 'Anora,' an almost universally admired movie about class, capitalism and Cinderella dreams © VALERIE MACON / AFP/File

Sean Baker's sex worker tragicomedy "Anora" is an almost universally admired movie about class, capitalism and Cinderella dreams, from a filmmaker's filmmaker.

Last May, it became the first US movie to win the Cannes festival's top prize since 2011. But the long path to Oscars success back home was far from assured.

"Anora" left January's Golden Globes empty-handed, before re-emerging as the year's frontrunner by sweeping key awards from Hollywood's producers, directors, writers and critics.

'Conclave'

'Conclave,' starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, took top prize at Britain's BAFTAs, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/File

Twisty Vatican-set thriller "Conclave," based on a Robert Harris novel about the mysterious and cutthroat politics of pope-picking, has surged at the last minute to become a joint favorite with "Anora" for the top prize.

It debuted at the Telluride film festival in August to positive reviews but little serious Oscars buzz. That dramatically changed deep into awards season, when it won the top prize at Britain's BAFTAs.

And then last weekend, "Conclave" -- starring Oscar nominees Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini -- took the top award from Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild.

'The Brutalist'

Immigrant saga 'The Brutalist' appears likely to seal a second best actor Oscar for Adrien Brody, who plays a brilliant architect and Holocaust survivor © VALERIE MACON / AFP/File

Immigrant saga "The Brutalist" appears likely to seal a second best actor Oscar for Adrien Brody, who plays a brilliant architect and Holocaust survivor.

It is a potential dark horse for best picture as well.

The longest nominated film, running more than three-and-a-half hours (with intermission), looks like a lavish Hollywood epic, but was shot for less than $10 million.

- 'A Complete Unknown' -

The best shot at Oscars glory for 'A Complete Unknown' is 29-year-old megastar Timothee Chalamet, though some have suggested a best picture surprise © VALERIE MACON / AFP/File

This old-school biopic of a young Bob Dylan, endorsed by the legendary folk singer himself, was the final Oscars contender to be screened for voters last year.

It quickly won favor, and eight nominations.

The film's best shot at glory is 29-year-old megastar Timothee Chalamet, though some have suggested a best picture surprise.

'Wicked'

'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande (R) and Cynthia Erivo (L) are set to deliver a much-hyped live musical Oscars performance © Etienne Laurent / AFP/File

"Wicked" brings the smash-hit Broadway musical about the formative years of the "Wizard of Oz" villain to the big screen.

It is the biggest blockbuster on the list, with a whopping $730 million box office worldwide.

Voters may wait for the second and final installment to honor this lavish adaptation.

But that won't stop stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from bringing the house down with a much-hyped live musical Oscars performance.

- 'Emilia Perez' -

No film had a more turbulent campaign than 'Emilia Perez,' starring (L-R) Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez © Valery HACHE / AFP/File

No film had a more turbulent campaign than "Emilia Perez."

French director Jacques Audiard's musical, about a drug cartel boss who transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime, was bought by Netflix before its Cannes debut.

It won big at the Golden Globes, and topped the Oscar nominations with 13 nods.

But its prospects evaporated when racist tweets from Oscar-nominated star Karla Sofia Gascon emerged, compounding criticism of the movie's Mexican cliches and use of artificial intelligence.

'The Substance'

'The Substance' likely left too many Academy members feeling queasy to realistically take top prize, but star Demi Moore is favorite for best actress © VALERIE MACON / AFP/File

Very few horror films have ever been nominated for best picture, and this entry about an aging Hollywood star addicted to a dangerous youth serum is even gorier than examples like "The Exorcist."

"The Substance" likely left too many Academy voters feeling queasy to realistically take the top prize, but star Demi Moore is a favorite for best actress.

'I'm Still Here'

With star Fernanda Torres also up for best actress, 'I'm Still Here' has whipped up frenzied levels of support usually reserved for soccer World Cups in Brazil © VALERIE MACON / AFP/File

Walter Salles's drama about a family ripped apart by Brazil's military dictatorship was always a strong candidate for best international film.

But the movie caused a huge shock by landing a best picture nomination too.

With star Fernanda Torres also up for best actress, "I'm Still Here" has whipped up frenzied levels of support usually reserved for soccer World Cups in Brazil, with organizers of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival parades planning to give live Oscars updates.

'Dune: Part Two'

'Dune: Part Two' auteur Denis Villeneuve (C) was snubbed for best director; his film stars Zendaya (L) and Timothee Chalamet (R) © Daniel LEAL / AFP/File

A huge commercial hit -- its $715 million worldwide box office far outstripped the original -- "Dune: Part Two" also earned stellar reviews.

But the epic sci-fi sequel was released way back in February 2024, which is not typically a window for Oscars contenders, and it earned just five nominations, with auteur Denis Villeneuve snubbed for best director.

Its best picture hopes are reduced by the likelihood of a third "Dune" next year.

'Nickel Boys'

Starring Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse, 'Nickel Boys' wowed critics with its innovative use of first-person perspective © Unique Nicole / AFP/File

"Nickel Boys" wowed critics with its innovative use of first-person perspective to transport audiences into the trauma and abuse suffered by young Black boys at a notorious 1960s Florida reform school.

It is by far the smallest nominated film by box office, with a global haul of just $2.8 million.

News.Az