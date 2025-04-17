The Bull may be back in the ring — Is this the start of Crypto's 2025 comeback rally?

The crypto market has been rough in the past few weeks. Some popular altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, lost over 60% of their values compared to December 2024. The dip was triggered by the new U.S. tariffs introduced to over 72 countries worldwide, but things improved slightly after the tariffs were paused for 90 days.

Fear is still the dominating sentiment, but the shift is clearly moving toward increased buying that could spark a bull market in the upcoming weeks. While waiting for new developments, investors are betting on emerging crypto presales like Solaxy, BTC Bull, Mind of Pepe, Best Wallet Token, and SUBBD to ensure they get the most out of the potential 2025 comeback rally.

Bitcoin Holds Its Ground During Huge Market Turbulence

Bitcoin's value has always has been a strong indicator of the broader crypto market. As the most dominant cryptocurrency, it holds over 60% of all value. Bitcoin is still the go-to solution for value preservation, especially during periods of high volatility. According to a popular crypto analyst, Arthur Hayes, the next bull market and alt season will come once BTC holds over 70% of the total crypto market cap.

No one can deny that Bitcoin is growing in popularity, even during the darkest times for crypto markets. However, despite regaining over 10% in the past two weeks, investors still have room to restore trust in other cryptocurrencies.

BTC tokens are trading just above $84,000, but it tested the $85K price mark multiple times in the past 24 hours. It was rejected every time, making it clear that the next major resistance level is at $85,2K. If it breaks the price mark and stabilizes above $86,000, it could spark a bullish crypto comeback rally that would result in an uptrend for many other altcoins on the market.

The only thing we can do now is wait and see what the whales do and whether or not Bitcoin can gain enough traction to finally break out of the downtrend it found itself in in the past few weeks. On the other hand, smaller investors are moving away from Ethereum and other altcoins, pouring significant funds into emerging crypto presales that are yet to go live and pump by 10X or higher.

Let's look at the top ICOs you should add to your portfolio as the next bull market ramps up.

1) Solaxy - World's First Layer 2 Solution Built on the Solana Blockchain

Source: The Cyrpto Times

Solaxy is easily the best crypto presale this April and an investment option you don't want to miss during the crypto's comeback rally. It is a revolutionary project launching as the world's first Layer 2 meme coin built on the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the biggest challenges of the Solana blockchain by introducing an infinite scaling solution that will drastically increase transaction speeds while reducing fees to an absolute minimum.

The current $SOLX token presale has raised over $30,2 million, making it the most successful meme coin presale in the past few months. If you invest early, you can stake your $SOLX tokens for an APY of 133%. Visit the official site, join the Solaxy X and Telegram communities, and get the most out of the impending crypto market bull run.

2)BTC Bull - Meme Coin That Rewards Holders With Real BTC Airdrops

BTC Bull is another unique crypto project aimed at long-term growth and sustainability. It is entirely focused on Bitcoin's future prices, as it's designed to reward $BTCBULL token holders with real BTC airdrops. Token holders will get free Bitcoin tokens once BTC hits $125,000, with even bigger rewards planned for every $50K price increase.

Apart from excellent tokenomics, BTC Bull has passed security audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, and it also offers 87% APY for staking your $BTCBULL tokens. The presale has raised nearly $5 million, and if you invest today, you can get your tokens for as little as $0.002465.

3) Mind of Pepe - AI Crypto Trading Agent Combined With Witty Meme Culture

Source: The Cyrpto Times

Next on our list of the cryptos to buy and hold at the start of crypto's 2025 comeback rally, we have Mind of Pepe, a new AI-powered meme coin that can help you get the most out of every future transaction. It combines the appeal of meme coins with an advanced, self-evolving AI solution that communicates with real-world crypto traders on social media to find and execute the best trades autonomously.

The ongoing $MIND token presale has just hit the $8 million milestone, and if you invest early, you can stake your tokens for an impressive APY of 279%.

4) Best Wallet Token - All-In-One Crypto Wallet Designed to Up Your Game During The Upcoming Bull Market

Best Wallet Token is another emerging crypto project that could forever change how you manage digital assets. It will go live as a mobile all-in-one crypto wallet with a built-in DEX, reduced transaction fees, support for over 60 blockchains, and high staking rewards.

It is a revolutionary crypto wallet that makes it easy for users to transfer their cryptos from one blockchain to another from a single dashboard. The $BEST wallet token raised nearly $12 million, so don't miss your chance to get in early for the highest returns.

5) SUBBD - Fully Decentralized AI-Powered Content Creation and Distribution Platform

SUBBD is the first decentralized AI-powered content subscription model crypto project designed to make creating and distributing subscription-based content more convenient. It gives creators the ability to directly monetize their content with $SUBBD tokens, which are used for all transactions within the platform.

The SUBBD token presale launched only a few days ago, raising over $100,000 in the first 24 hours. Early investors can stake their $SUBBD tokens for a fixed APY of 20%, so visit the official site and invest today for the highest ROI after the first listing.

Invest In The Best Crypto Presales Today And Monetize Crypto's 2025 Comeback Rally

The crypto market is finally in an uptrend, and if it gains a little more support, it could break out, resulting in significant gains for many popular altcoins. That said, most established cryptocurrencies will not give you high returns, but emerging projects like Solaxy, BTC Bull, Mind of Pepe, Best Wallet Token, and SUBBD, which are all still in presale, could easily pump by 10X or more at the start of crypto's 2025 comeback rally.

Visit the official websites, grab the tokens early, and watch your investments grow as the next bull market ramps up.

