The Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona is expected to attract around 100,000 attendees, with Trump and Vance headlining

Turning Point USA issued guidelines Saturday night for attendees of Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, specifying a patriotic dress code and enforcing a strict no-bag policy, News.Az reports citing the CNN.

The organization has asked that all memorial attendees wear their "Sunday Best" in the preferred color scheme of red, white or blue.

Parking at the stadium will be free, but limited, so carpooling is recommended by TPUSA if able.

A strict no-bag policy will be in effect on Sunday, TPUSA said. Guests who show up with bags, even the clear bags typically allowed at the stadium, will not be allowed to enter the memorial.

"You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end," the organization said.

Doors to the service will open at 8 a.m. local time and seats at the memorial will be "first come, first served" and based on stadium capacity. There will be indoor overflow available at Desert Diamond Arena next door, according to TPUSA.

