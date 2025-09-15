The ever-growing Ethereum price could signal a new life for the best altcoins in Q4 2025

The ever-growing Ethereum price could signal a new life for the best altcoins in Q4 2025, as investors rotate into tokens with higher upside potential.

The Ethereum price is climbing with an intensity that few in the market can ignore. Each surge isn’t just about ETH itself; it signals a deeper shift rippling through the crypto ecosystem. Even Bitcoin fans are now forced to ask: where will this momentum spill over next?

This isn’t just another quarter; it’s a rare inflection point where the best altcoins could break free from stagnation and rise with renewed force. The stage is set, and the question is no longer if, but which projects will capture the spotlight in Q4 2025.

Ethereum price today

ETH’s price has increased by 2.22% over the past 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin (+1.52%). One of the reasons for the Ethereum price rise includes whale activity ($500M+ tracked in the last week).

Source: CoinMarketCap

Then there’s the regulatory tailwinds: the “Project Crypto” proposal by SEC Chair Paul Atkins easing uncertainty, and the technical strength of the price holding above critical $4,404 Fibonacci support with RSI indicating room to climb. Finally, there’s the stablecoin liquidity, with Bitget’s exchange reserves hitting $70B and driving buy-side pressure.

Best altcoins gaining momentum from ETH surge

Altcoin opportunities tied to ETH momentum

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Creating a new avenue of demand for Bitcoin

Why it matters in Q4 2025: Taps ETH-driven liquidity by merging Solana dApps with Bitcoin’s base.

Bitcoin Hyper is the closest altcoin to match Bitcoin’s DNA, as it creates a new demand avenue for the OG of crypto. This project is designed to absorb liquidity shifts triggered by the rising Ethereum price, channeling it into Bitcoin-linked demand.

It is powered by the SVM, allowing developers to not only build directly on the project but also migrate Solana dApps with minimal modifications thanks to its compatibility with the SPL. Essentially, any application functioning on Solana can be adjusted to operate on Hyper, allowing it to immediately access Bitcoin’s liquidity.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Created to reclaim what its cousin $DOGE lost over the years

Why it matters in Q4 2025: Meme culture revival just as ETH’s momentum drives speculative rotation.

With the Q4 2025 rotation from ETH to altcoins, another altcoin that stands out is Maxi Doge. The project was created to reclaim what its cousin $DOGE lost over the years: communities pile in, the wild fun of watching value rise, and billionaires like Elon Musk promoting DOGE as a charismatic meme coin visionary.

Its ongoing presale has already hit the $2 million milestone, with investors being able to buy the token at a current price of $0.000257.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Presenting the first virtual mine-to-earn crypto system as the Ethereum price climbs

Why it matters in Q4 2025: A new mine-to-earn system grabbing attention as ETH growth fuels altcoin rallies.

PepeNode is the meme coin project that actually lets you mine meme coins. The project isn’t the passive lock-and-wait staking model and does not require mining rigs. Namely, it merges both worlds with the first virtual mine-to-earn crypto system. Users can create their mining setups within a gamified dashboard, and how they configure it affects their rewards.

The project has hit its $1 million mark, showing the presale is off to a great start. At the moment, staking rewards come with a 1194% APY.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – Expanding across chains while keeping supply in check

Why it matters in Q4 2025: Dual-chain expansion balancing supply while ETH dominance pressures meme coins.

Wall Street Pepe is currently worth $0.00005642, up by 2.52% in the last 24 hours, showing how Ethereum growth fuels altcoin rallies. The project has just started expanding on Solana, and to keep its 200 billion supply fixed, whenever someone buys $WEPE on Solana, that same amount is burned on Ethereum.

All of this comes after the project’s extremely successful presale, raising more than $70 million and closing in February.

Snorter ($SNORT) – Offering sub-second swaps and Mev protection to prevent sandwich attacks and front-running

Why it matters in Q4 2025: Whale-tracking swaps gaining traction as ETH’s influence on emerging altcoins grows.

Snorter provides early visibility that allows it to identify whale activity and liquidity inflows before they move the market. The project offers sub-second swaps and MEV protection to prevent sandwich attacks and front-running.

With Ethereum’s influence on emerging altcoins growing stronger in Q4 2025, tools like Snorter become vital for traders who want faster execution and protection against predatory bots. Holding its native token, $SNORT, unlocks the lowest fees in the industry (0.85%), making it cheaper than competitors like Trojan, Maestro, or Banana Gun.

Grab the momentum from the ever-growing Ethereum price today

The story of Q4 2025 is no longer just about the higher Ethereum price but about what comes next. History shows us that when ETH rallies, it rarely does so in isolation. Liquidity spills over, traders chase sharper returns, and the overlooked become the center of attention.

That is where the best altcoins step in, offering unique narratives and untapped upside just as capital begins to flow their way.

This quarter could very well be remembered as the moment when Ethereum’s influence reignited the broader market. For those watching closely, the real question is whether they will seize the Ethereum impact on altcoin markets Q4 2025 before the window closes.

FAQ

How could the ever-growing Ethereum price create new opportunities for altcoins in Q4 2025?

The Ethereum price often sparks liquidity shifts that flow into smaller coins. In Q4 2025, this could open doors for projects with higher upside.

Which best altcoins are most likely to benefit from Ethereum’s momentum this year?

This year, several altcoins have the potential to benefit from Ethereum’s momentum. The best altcoins include $HYPER, $MAXI, $PEPENODE, $WEPE, and $SNORT.

Why does Ethereum’s growth often trigger a rotation of capital into smaller tokens?

When the Ethereum price rises, traders look for higher multiples beyond ETH. This dynamic pushes liquidity into smaller, riskier tokens.

Could Q4 2025 mark a turning point where altcoins outperform Ethereum?

Yes, the best altcoins may outpace ETH if the rotation grows strong enough. Q4 2025 could prove to be their breakout period.

News.Az