Russia sends 13 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM) will dispatch medical supplies to Azerbaijan for onward delivery to Iran on a special flight, the ministry’s press service reports, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to the report, the Ministry’s aviation organized the delivery of humanitarian aid upon Russian President Vladimir Putin’s instructions and on the order of EMERCOM Minister Alexander Kurenkov.

The humanitarian aid which consists of 13 tons of medical supplies will be delivered to Azerbaijan for subsequent transfer to authorized representatives of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

