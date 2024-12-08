The impact of Storm Darragh is not over yet, with strong winds continuing to sweep across the UK
A photograph taken on Dec. 7, 2024, shows fallen a tree blocking Greenbank road in Liverpool as storm Darragh brings winds of nearly 90 mph to the west of Wales and north-west England. (AFP)
Thousands are without power as flood warnings are issued following severe winds and rain.One man in his 40s died after a tree fell on his van as he was driving along a dual carriageway section of the A59 in Longton, near Preston. Another man died when a tree fell and hit his car in Birmingham yesterday afternoon, News.Az reports citing the Guardian.
At 3am, as winds were gathering pace, a Translink airport express bus left the road and hit a wall near Antrim in Northern Ireland, and the driver was taken to hospital.
The government reinforced the warning with a siren alert sent to 3m phones in Wales and south-west England on Friday evening, and on Saturday Dyfed-Powys police declared a major incident over the volume of calls about uprooted trees and other hazards.
As the winds subsided, the rain poured down. Natural Resources Wales issued 27 flood warnings and there were 17 more in England. There were also more than 200 flood alerts, where flooding was possible. In Scotland, where an amber warning was in place, there were warnings in the Borders and Tayside.