The Pope has called for the ceasefire and hostage agreement to be upheld
Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Buda MendesGetty Image
Pope Francis urged respect for the ceasefire-hostage agreement, praying for the hostages' safe return to their families, News.Az citing the CNN.
“I pray that humanitarian aid will arrive in Gaza as quickly as possible,” he added after his Sunday Angelus prayer, saying that “they have great need for this humanitarian aid.”
“The Israelis and the Palestinians all need hope. I pray that all the political actors, with the help of the international community, will continue to help the two parties, so that all will say yes to dialog, yes to reconciliation, and yes to peace,” the Pope said.
