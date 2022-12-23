The Turkish delegation visited the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 13th staff talks held between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces continue. The staff talks are being held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye for 2022, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

In accordance with the plan, the delegation visited the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force. The guests were provided with a detailed briefing on military units’ establishment history and activities, as well as combat path during the First Karabakh War and Patriotic War.

Then the Turkish delegation was widely informed about combat equipment and aircraft available in the armament of the military units.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

News.Az