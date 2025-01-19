The United States has delivered the first shipment of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks to Poland

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a contract for 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks for Poland at the headquarters of the 1st Armoured Brigade in Wesoła, close to Warsaw, on 5 April (picture of a M1A2 SEPv2 in Polish Army camoufla