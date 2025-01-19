The United States has delivered the first shipment of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks to Poland
Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak signed a contract for 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks for Poland at the headquarters of the 1st Armoured Brigade in Wesoła, close to Warsaw, on 5 April (picture of a M1A2 SEPv2 in Polish Army camoufla
The first batch of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks has arrived at the port of Gdynia, Poland, highlighting a key milestone in the defense cooperation between Poland and the United States, News.Az reports citing Polish media.
In 2022, Poland signed a major contract with the U.S. government for 250 Abrams tanks, along with a comprehensive package that includes ammunition and additional support vehicles.
The initial delivery comprises 28 Abrams tanks, which were transported aboard the MV Cape Texas, arriving in Gdynia on January 17, 2025.
