The United States is preparing new charges against Iran

U.S. authorities are preparing to file charges in the coming days related to a cyber operation allegedly orchestrated by Iran, targeting the election campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, The Washington Post reports.

According to sources, the FBI has gathered enough evidence to pursue criminal charges. Investigators believe that individuals acting under the direction of the Iranian government offered "stolen data" from Trump’s campaign to American media outlets. The formal charges are expected to be announced soon.Back in August, the FBI, along with the U.S. National Intelligence Directorate and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, claimed that Iran had attempted to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Both Trump's campaign and that of his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris were reportedly targeted.While the FBI confirmed it is investigating the cyberattack linked to Tehran, Iranian officials have denied any involvement. They stated that Iran has no intentions or plans to interfere in U.S. elections.Should the charges be filed, it could further escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Relations between the two nations have already been strained due to various diplomatic and economic conflicts. If Iran’s involvement in the cyberattacks is confirmed, new sanctions or other measures from the U.S. may follow.This incident highlights the growing use of cyberspace as a battleground for international conflicts, with digital attacks becoming a tool for political interference.

News.Az