These two cryptocurrencies are outpacing Dogecoin in the first quarter of 2025
Two frontrunners in the crypto space garnered much attention: IntelMarkets (INTL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Even though crypto coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) have recently seen some major price surges, these two tokens are set to outpace it in Q1 of 2025, News.Az citing the CryptoNews.
Among them, one may stand out – IntelMarkets. While market analysts like Crypto Crew University and Wizz have made bold price predictions for SHIB and DOGE, this presale star has soared 811%. This project will also tap into the growing AI market, which Statista predicts could be worth $826B by 2030. Therefore, some experts foresee a surge of $1 for INTL in 2025.
As Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are riding a bullish wave right now, IntelMarkets is making a name for itself. It has already surged 811% while raising over $6M in its ongoing crypto ICO event. This percentage will continue rising since the presale is in phase nine, and more stages are ahead.
The community is excited about IntelMarkets’s long-term vision. It aims to combine AI technology and blockchain, launching the first AI-powered smart trading platform. On it, users will get access to self-learning trading robots that improve their performance over time. Additionally, the Intell-Array™ system will bring one holistic signal backed by 100K data points to the trader’s interfaces. This is a big advantage over platforms that provide mixed signals.
Those interested in this project are now buying its native token, INTL. One INTL costs just $0.082, which is a 811% rise from its starting price of $0.009. However, this altcoin price will jump to $0.091 after phase ten begins. A Tier-1 CEX listing is projected to bring this value to $0.11. Traders who want to capitalize on this growth and get governance voting rights are now rushing to buy INTL.
Shiba Inu is one of the meme coin titans rising on the price charts. CoinMarketCap shows that its value has jumped over 5% on the weekly chart. During that time, the price of Shiba Inu fluctuated from $0.000021 to over $0.000022.
Market expert Crypto Crew University remains optimistic for Shiba Inu, too. In his X post, he stated that the RSI for this meme coin is climbing past 65 while its SRSI mirrors its last pump. As a Shiba Inu price prediction, he forecasts a surge to $0.78 or even $1 soon.
However, the Shiba Inu market cap now sits at $13B, which means it needs a lot of new money for its price to rise. As a result, many investors are putting this meme coin on the back burner for tokens like INTL.
Dogecoin is another meme coin showing some bullish signs. On the one-week chart, the Dogecoin price moved from around $0.30 to nearly $0.40. In other words, over a 15% increase in its value as per CoinMarketCap.
The community is also keeping an eye on Dogecoin thanks to bullish statements from analysts like Wizz. For instance, Wizz made an X post saying that this meme coin will soon reach a new ATH.
Although this Dogecoin price prediction has turned some heads, many eyes are turning to INTL instead. This is because this meme coin has already soared over 350% on the YTD chart, suggesting its highest upswings have passed.
IntelMarkets , Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin could all see big price gains soon. For people looking for the next great opportunity, there is a clear window with INTL. Unlike SHIB and DOGE, meme coins, INTL will have real utility, meaning its adoption could be more significant. Also, its smaller market cap suggests faster price growth with less money needed. Because of this, market analysts think this altcoin could soar to $1 first in 2025.
Among them, one may stand out – IntelMarkets. While market analysts like Crypto Crew University and Wizz have made bold price predictions for SHIB and DOGE, this presale star has soared 811%. This project will also tap into the growing AI market, which Statista predicts could be worth $826B by 2030. Therefore, some experts foresee a surge of $1 for INTL in 2025.
IntelMarkets surges 811%, seen as hottest new ICO
As Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are riding a bullish wave right now, IntelMarkets is making a name for itself. It has already surged 811% while raising over $6M in its ongoing crypto ICO event. This percentage will continue rising since the presale is in phase nine, and more stages are ahead.
The community is excited about IntelMarkets’s long-term vision. It aims to combine AI technology and blockchain, launching the first AI-powered smart trading platform. On it, users will get access to self-learning trading robots that improve their performance over time. Additionally, the Intell-Array™ system will bring one holistic signal backed by 100K data points to the trader’s interfaces. This is a big advantage over platforms that provide mixed signals.
Those interested in this project are now buying its native token, INTL. One INTL costs just $0.082, which is a 811% rise from its starting price of $0.009. However, this altcoin price will jump to $0.091 after phase ten begins. A Tier-1 CEX listing is projected to bring this value to $0.11. Traders who want to capitalize on this growth and get governance voting rights are now rushing to buy INTL.
The Shiba Inu price could skyrocket soon, expert predicts
Shiba Inu is one of the meme coin titans rising on the price charts. CoinMarketCap shows that its value has jumped over 5% on the weekly chart. During that time, the price of Shiba Inu fluctuated from $0.000021 to over $0.000022.
Market expert Crypto Crew University remains optimistic for Shiba Inu, too. In his X post, he stated that the RSI for this meme coin is climbing past 65 while its SRSI mirrors its last pump. As a Shiba Inu price prediction, he forecasts a surge to $0.78 or even $1 soon.
However, the Shiba Inu market cap now sits at $13B, which means it needs a lot of new money for its price to rise. As a result, many investors are putting this meme coin on the back burner for tokens like INTL.
Wizz: The price of Dogecoin may reach a new ATH
Dogecoin is another meme coin showing some bullish signs. On the one-week chart, the Dogecoin price moved from around $0.30 to nearly $0.40. In other words, over a 15% increase in its value as per CoinMarketCap.
The community is also keeping an eye on Dogecoin thanks to bullish statements from analysts like Wizz. For instance, Wizz made an X post saying that this meme coin will soon reach a new ATH.
Although this Dogecoin price prediction has turned some heads, many eyes are turning to INTL instead. This is because this meme coin has already soared over 350% on the YTD chart, suggesting its highest upswings have passed.
IntelMarkets vs. Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin – which crypto coin differentiates from the rest?
IntelMarkets , Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin could all see big price gains soon. For people looking for the next great opportunity, there is a clear window with INTL. Unlike SHIB and DOGE, meme coins, INTL will have real utility, meaning its adoption could be more significant. Also, its smaller market cap suggests faster price growth with less money needed. Because of this, market analysts think this altcoin could soar to $1 first in 2025.