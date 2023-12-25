Third batch of eggs imported from Azerbaijan to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia imported the third batch of 306,000 eggs from Azerbaijan on Monday, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) says, News.az reports.

"On December 24, the third batch of eggs in the amount of 18 tons (306 thousand units) was brought from Azerbaijan through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale to Russia. The first delivery of Azerbaijani eggs in the amount of 36 tons (612 thousand pieces) was on December 19. The second supply was 18 tons (306,000 units) on December 21," says the Service.

News.Az