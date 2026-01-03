Thousands march in Istanbul to support Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On New Year’s Day, thousands of protesters marched in Istanbul in solidarity with Gaza, braving freezing temperatures to call for an end to violence.

Demonstrators gathered at major mosques—including Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet, Fatih, and Suleymaniye—waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The “We Do Not Remain Silent, We Do Not Forget Palestine” rally, organized by the Humanitarian Alliance and National Will Platform, united over 400 civil society groups, with ministers and officials joining the march toward Galata Bridge.

