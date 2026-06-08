Amazon and Corning sign multi-billion-dollar fiber deal

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Amazon has signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with specialty glass maker Corning to significantly boost U.S. production of optical fiber and connectivity products. The partnership aims to secure the vital infrastructure needed to power Amazon's expanding network of data centers. Following the announcement, Corning shares jumped approximately 7% in early trading, providing a welcome lift to the company amid slower demand in its consumer electronics division.





While Amazon did not disclose the exact financial terms of the multi-year deal, the companies confirmed the partnership will create 1,000 new jobs at Corning’s manufacturing facilities in North Carolina. To support this growth, Amazon and Corning are launching a new initiative to expand a fiber optic technician training program in collaboration with Catawba Valley Community College, preparing local students for high-tech manufacturing roles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Corning's advanced optical fiber products play a critical role in AI data centers, where they are used to transfer massive amounts of data between thousands of interconnected processors. To meet skyrocketing demand, Corning has already set ambitious goals to increase its U.S.-based optical connectivity manufacturing capacity tenfold and boost domestic fiber production capacity by more than 50%. This agreement marks another major win for Corning, coming just a month after the company secured a similar partnership with Nvidia to expand domestic fiber optics production.

News.Az