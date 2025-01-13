Thousands of students in Serbia protest against civil rights violations and a crackdown by the spy agency
Source: AP photo
Serbia’s university students staged a protest outside the country’s top court on Sunday, accusing the populist government of violating their civil rights and using secret service pressure against them, News.Az citing the AP.
The rally began with thousands of people standing in silence for 15 minutes in front of the Constitutional Court in the capital, Belgrade, to commemorate the victims of a concrete canopy collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad in November which triggered almost daily anti-corruption protests.
A separate rally was also held in the southern city of Nis.
The ongoing protests reflect wider discontent with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s increasingly autocratic rule. Vucic formally says he wants to steer Serbia toward European Union membership but he has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms rather than advancing them.
The rally began with thousands of people standing in silence for 15 minutes in front of the Constitutional Court in the capital, Belgrade, to commemorate the victims of a concrete canopy collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad in November which triggered almost daily anti-corruption protests.
A separate rally was also held in the southern city of Nis.
The ongoing protests reflect wider discontent with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s increasingly autocratic rule. Vucic formally says he wants to steer Serbia toward European Union membership but he has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms rather than advancing them.