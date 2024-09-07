Thousands protest in France against Macron's choice of prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of people demonstrated across France on Saturday against Emmanuel Macron's decision to pick centre-right politician Michel Barnier as prime minister, with leftist parties accusing the president of ignoring election results, News.Az reports.

Macron named 73-year-old Barnier, a conservative and the former Brexit negotiator for the European Union, as prime minister on Thursday, capping a two-month search following his ill-fated decision to call a legislative election that delivered a hung parliament."Democracy is not only the art of knowing how to accept victory, but the humility to accept defeat," Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the far-left France Unbowed party (LFI), told protesters at the start of the march in eastern Paris."I call on you to undertake a long battle."The organisers said about 300,000 people demonstrated peacefully across France, including 160,000 in Paris, although police in the capital said 26,000 people had protested in the city.The Interior Ministry did not immediately give a figure for the entire country, but its numbers are usually much lower than those given by organisers.Barnier meanwhile made his first official visit, meeting staff at a Paris hospital. The worsening condition of the public health sector has been one of the areas that people have demanded action after months of procrastination."Without carrying out miracles, we can make improvements," Barnier, who lacks a clear majority, told reporters.He said on Friday he wants to include conservatives, members of Macron's camp, and some from the left in his future government.

News.Az