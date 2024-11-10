Thousands protest in Spain’s Valencia over deadly floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Spain's Valencia on Saturday to protest the authorities' handling of recent deadly floods, demanding the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazón.

Protesters have accused local authorities of issuing flood warnings far too late, News.Az reports, citing BBC. More than 200 people died in the flooding , which was caused by torrential rain hitting Valencia and neighbouring provinces in October. Over eighty people are still missing. Angry protesters clashed with police towards the end of the demonstrations.Pictures show Valencia City Hall smeared with mud, while the Reuters news agency reports protesters throwing chairs and other objects.The city's mayor, María José Catalá, posted pictures of broken windows and a video appearing to show a fire being started on social media, adding: "Vandalism is not the solution."Valencia City Council condemned "vandalism", saying the city had also been affected by the floods.Anna Oliver, one of the protest organisers, told the Reuters news agency: "We want to show our indignation and anger over the poor management of this disaster which has affected so many people."Last week the king and queen of Spain were pelted with mud and other objects by angry protesters during a visit to the town of Paiporta, one of the worst affected.Objects were also thrown at Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who was quickly evacuated.Thousands of people have lost their homes and streets in many areas are still covered in mud and debris.Mazón, of the conservative Popular Party, has defended his actions. He says his officials did not receive enough warning from central government and the scale of the disaster was unforeseeable.

