Spain: 89 people still missing from deadly floods in Valencia

As many as 89 people are still missing from deadly floods that hit eastern and southern Spain, according to figures.

A week has passed after historic floods devastated the province of Valencia but search efforts to find dozens of victims continue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Search and rescue efforts continue in the regions affected by the floods as 218 people have been killed, including 213 in Valencia, four in Castilla-La Mancha and one in Andalusia.A total of 186 people, meanwhile, were arrested for looting or theft since the floods hit last week, according to the Spanish National Police and Gendarmerie.Nearly 15,000 military personnel and national police are on the ground working to find those who are missing, maintain security and restore hygiene and basic services in affected areas.Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a massive aid package Tuesday to help affected residents and businesses rebuild and adapt to the changing climate.

