Three Chinese citizens arrested in Georgia for attempting to buy uranium

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in Tbilisi for allegedly attempting to purchase 2 kilograms of uranium, authorities report. The suspects reportedly planned to transport the material to China via Russia, and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in prison.

Georgia’s State Security Service announced the arrests on Saturday, noting that the uranium is classified as nuclear material. The detainees reportedly intended to pay $400,000 for the purchase, though their motives remain unclear, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials emphasized that the suspects face charges carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. The arrests come amid ongoing concerns over the security of nuclear materials left over from the Soviet era, with several incidents of illicit radioactive trade reported in past decades.

In July 2025, Georgian authorities arrested a Georgian and a Turkish national for illegal dealings with radioactive materials that could have been used to produce a deadly bomb. The latest arrests underscore the continued vigilance of Georgian authorities against illegal nuclear material trafficking.

News.Az