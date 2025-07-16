Three convicted as accessories in murder of Swedish rapper Gambino

A Swedish court on Wednesday convicted three people of being accessories to the murder of award-winning hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting last year.

The rapper, known for concealing his identity by wearing a mask in public, was gunned down in June 2024 in a parking garage in Gothenburg, on Sweden’s west coast. The killing sparked nationwide debate over rising gang violence in the Nordic country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

C.Gambino had gained significant popularity in Sweden’s music scene and was celebrated for his distinct style, but his life was cut short amid escalating turf wars between criminal networks.

Authorities have not released the names of those convicted, and sentencing details were not immediately available.

