Three dead after bridge under construction collapses in Türkiye -VIDEO

A bridge under construction in Türkiye's Diyarbakir province has collapsed, triggering immediate rescue efforts to recover workers trapped beneath the debris.

Four seriously injured workers were transported to the hospital, but three have since died, and two others remain hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

