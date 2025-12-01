Three former Tory MPs defect to Reform Party

Three former British Conservative MPs have defected to Reform, a source within Nigel Farage’s party has confirmed, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Jonathan Gullis, the former MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Lia Nici, who represented Grimsby, and Chris Green, previously the Tory MP for Bolton West, have all joined Reform “on their own accord online,” the party source told the Press Association.

These defections mark the first additions to Reform since Danny Kruger, the sitting MP for East Wiltshire, left the Conservative Party to join Reform in September.

A Reform party source said: “The Conservative Party is dead. Only Reform can beat Labour at the next election as the polls show time and time again.”

News.Az