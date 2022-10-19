Three international exhibitions kick off in Baku

Three international exhibitions opened at the Baku Expo Center on Wednesday.

Rebuild Karabakh - 2022 the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh the 2nd International Exhibition, Construction BakuBuild - 2022 the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition, Aquatherm Baku - 2022 the 14th International Exhibition Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water supply, plumbing and swimming pools will be held in Baku today, News.Az reports.

The exhibitions bring together local and foreign companies. Moreover, Germany, Iran and Türkiye will be represented by national stands.

