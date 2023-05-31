Three killed in Kyiv as Russia launches fresh overnight strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people have been killed, including two children, after Russia launched another overnight wave of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, city officials have said, News.az reports citing The Guardian.

A clinic and an adjacent home were struck by falling debris in Kyiv’s eastern Desnyan district, the city’s military administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Another four people were injured and taken to hospital.

Debris also fell on the nearby district of Dnipro, according to the mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

In total 14 people were injured in the attack with nine hospitalised and another five treated at the scenes, he said.

News.Az