Three men arrested in Germany over suspected far-right coup plot linked to Reichsbürger movement

German authorities have arrested three men in Bavaria as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected far-right plot to overthrow the government, prosecutors in Munich announced on Thursday.

The men are believed to have ties to the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement, a radical group that rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state and claims allegiance to the pre-World War I German monarchy. Members of the movement believe the German Empire still exists despite its official abolition following the war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to prosecutors, the suspects—whose identities have not been disclosed—are accused of supporting the Reichsbürger ideology and participating in preparations for violent action. Investigators allege the three men took part in weapons training sessions in 2022 at a decommissioned military shooting range, alongside other members of the group who are already in custody.

"Based on current findings, these firearms exercises were part of preparations for a possible armed attack on the Bundestag," the Munich prosecutors’ office said, referring to Germany’s federal parliament.

The arrests come amid broader investigations into the Reichsbürger network, which first came under intense scrutiny in 2022 following the exposure of an alleged nationwide coup plot. Among those charged in related trials are several dozen individuals, including former military personnel and Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a minor aristocrat and real estate investor who prosecutors believe was a ringleader.

The accused in those trials have denied all charges, which include terrorism and high treason.

German authorities also carried out searches at eight sites across Bavaria, Saxony, and Thuringia as part of Thursday’s operation.

The German government has identified the Reichsbürger movement as a serious domestic threat, noting its increasing willingness to resort to violence.

