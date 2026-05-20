Samsung Electronics union suspends planned general strike

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A labor union at South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it would suspend a planned general strike and hold a vote on a tentative wage agreement.

The general strike, scheduled from May 21 to June 7, will be put on hold until further notice, the union said in a notice to members, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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A vote on the tentative wage deal will be held from 9 a.m. local time on Saturday to 10 a.m. on May 28, it said.

News.Az